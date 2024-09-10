British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.00

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 86738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTLCY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

