Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 166,286 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $63,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 138,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 61,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %

BMY opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

