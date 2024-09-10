Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Trims Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,981 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT stock opened at $93.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

