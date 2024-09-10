Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Trims Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 31.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $779,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Up 2.2 %

URI opened at $695.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $704.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $683.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $789.80.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. Citigroup started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on URI

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.