Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Sells 877 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 0.7 %

SBRA stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 86.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 1.87%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

