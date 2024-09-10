Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Sells 64 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $549.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $552.52 and its 200-day moving average is $533.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The firm has a market cap of $474.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

