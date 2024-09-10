Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Sells 2,667 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,204,000 after purchasing an additional 63,528 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 312,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,195,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,891,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 71,131 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 68.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 57,253 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $102.77 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $108.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

