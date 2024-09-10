Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,436 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RITM. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 56.8% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.55%. Rithm Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RITM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

