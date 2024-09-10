Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 82.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 million, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.60.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

