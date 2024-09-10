Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Down to $53.91

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.91, but opened at $52.67. Bread Financial shares last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 336,632 shares trading hands.

BFH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Bread Financial Stock Down 11.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 47.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 30.0% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 70.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

