Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Braze’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Braze from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get Braze alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Braze

Braze Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BRZE opened at $36.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.07. Braze has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,447 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $151,668.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 206,930 shares in the company, valued at $9,104,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $379,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,285.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $151,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 206,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,104,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,925 in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 24,098 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Braze by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.