Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised Braze from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $36.28 on Friday. Braze has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,128,310.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,128,310.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $86,272.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,128.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,925 in the last 90 days. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Braze by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 24,098 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $3,282,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $2,508,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

