Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lessened its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Brady were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brady by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,688,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Up 0.6 %

Brady stock opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Brady Increases Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Brady had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brady

Brady Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.