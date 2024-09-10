bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.52

Shares of bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

bpost NV/SA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $504 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.67.

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. bpost NV/SA had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that bpost NV/SA will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, and E-Logistics North America segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, and related services.

