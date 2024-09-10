BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,168,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,085 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $37,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 2,685.3% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1,117.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

