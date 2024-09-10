BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.96 Per Share

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.9603 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from BlueScope Steel’s previous dividend of $0.77.
BlueScope Steel Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BLSFY opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. BlueScope Steel has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.65.
BlueScope Steel Company Profile
