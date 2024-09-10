BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.96 Per Share

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.9603 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from BlueScope Steel’s previous dividend of $0.77.

BlueScope Steel Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BLSFY opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. BlueScope Steel has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.65.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

