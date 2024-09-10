Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

BLBD has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 116.23% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 16,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $761,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,971 shares in the company, valued at $15,715,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 16,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $761,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,971 shares in the company, valued at $15,715,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $145,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,622 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth $83,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 36.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,292,000 after purchasing an additional 505,727 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 279.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 415,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after buying an additional 305,868 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,279,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Blue Bird by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,432,000 after buying an additional 229,004 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

