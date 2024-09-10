BitShares Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, BitShares has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $16,857.09 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000686 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

