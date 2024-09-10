Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Up 5.1%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 2,044,290 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,983,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 9.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $702.05 million, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,617,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 901.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 369,363 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $4,510,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,074,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,386,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

