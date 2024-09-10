Bitcoin Private Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00053553 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00038322 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00014263 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

