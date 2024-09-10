Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.69

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 119095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

Several research firms recently commented on BCYC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.77 and a current ratio of 14.77. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 417.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $62,730.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,555 shares of company stock valued at $89,460. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10,489.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 77,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 40,265 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 196,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 125,604 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $16,585,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,536,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 536,000 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

