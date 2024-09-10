B&I Capital AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

B&I Capital AG lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Essential Properties Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,312,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,841,000 after buying an additional 1,543,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,561,000 after buying an additional 1,060,079 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 112.9% in the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 867,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,731,000 after acquiring an additional 460,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 427,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 303,057 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,808. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

EPRT opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.