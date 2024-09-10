B&I Capital AG Buys 38,500 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

B&I Capital AG increased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. UDR makes up 3.4% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. B&I Capital AG owned approximately 0.08% of UDR worth $10,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:UDR opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $45.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45.

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

