BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.99

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.99 and last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 371981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BHP

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.465 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $191,837,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,940 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,864,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 551,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 942,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.