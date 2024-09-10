BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,100 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,250 ($29.42) to GBX 2,100 ($27.46) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
BHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.15) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 4,400 ($57.54) to GBX 4,500 ($58.85) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,720 ($35.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.65) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.69) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,710 ($35.44).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.72. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,491.53%.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
