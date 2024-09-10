Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Major Shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust Sells 479,511 Shares

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 479,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $1,404,967.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 643,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,511.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gwg Wind Down Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beneficient alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 106,703 shares of Beneficient stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $186,730.25.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 2,167 shares of Beneficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $4,334.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 685 shares of Beneficient stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $1,616.60.

On Monday, August 19th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 14,722 shares of Beneficient stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $34,743.92.

On Thursday, August 15th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 31,060 shares of Beneficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $73,922.80.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 26,470 shares of Beneficient stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $63,528.00.

Beneficient Price Performance

BENF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,052. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34. Beneficient has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $260.80.

About Beneficient

Beneficient ( NASDAQ:BENF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Beneficient will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beneficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.