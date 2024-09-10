Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.54 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $16.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
