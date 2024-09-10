Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.54 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $16.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.