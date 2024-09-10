Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $251.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

