Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,941.5% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,694,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,476 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,841,000 after buying an additional 822,076 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,278,000 after buying an additional 772,136 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,444,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,102,000 after acquiring an additional 748,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,578,000 after acquiring an additional 709,324 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.61.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

