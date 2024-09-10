Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,449 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7,764.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 169,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 167,255 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG stock opened at $122.93 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $133.65. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.35.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

