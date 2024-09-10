Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 22,700 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 85.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,999,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after buying an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,070,000 after buying an additional 315,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,598 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

