Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $411,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,273 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intel by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,071,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Intel by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $391,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

INTC opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

