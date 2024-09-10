Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYLD. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,541,000 after acquiring an additional 71,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 724,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 719,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after buying an additional 96,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 585.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 380,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after buying an additional 324,879 shares during the last quarter.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance
XYLD opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.
About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
