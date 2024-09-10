Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,034 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,240,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after purchasing an additional 376,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,867,000 after purchasing an additional 940,895 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CADE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Cadence Bank stock opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.97. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $742.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

