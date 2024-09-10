Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,892 Shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.65% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 401,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 26,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $99.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.76.

About Fidelity International High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

