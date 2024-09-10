Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Shares Down 3.1%

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.01 and last traded at C$4.01. Approximately 478,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,570,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.35.

Baytex Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.4199475 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baytex Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff purchased 12,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.18 per share, with a total value of C$50,160.00. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

