Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) traded down 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 166,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 275,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Bayhorse Silver Trading Down 10.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bayhorse Silver

In other news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

