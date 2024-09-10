Barclays Raises UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $15.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Get UiPath alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PATH

UiPath Stock Performance

PATH opened at $12.19 on Friday. UiPath has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -76.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in UiPath by 875.6% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.