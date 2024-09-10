Balentine LLC Trims Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Balentine LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,720 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 15,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of TSM opened at $162.86 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $193.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $844.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

