Balentine LLC Trims Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Balentine LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,349 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $34,955,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $1,312,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Accenture by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 549,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,676,000 after purchasing an additional 278,695 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $12,149,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.41.

Accenture Trading Up 0.6 %

ACN stock opened at $341.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

