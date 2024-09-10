Balentine LLC Sells 13,250 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Balentine LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $121.13. The company has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

