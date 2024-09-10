Balentine LLC Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Balentine LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,853 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $1,201,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.7% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the second quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $5,253,553.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,464,384.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $5,253,553.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,464,384.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,862.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $275.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $278.24.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.