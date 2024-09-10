Balentine LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Balentine LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 233,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after purchasing an additional 89,673 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $223.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.57 and a 200 day moving average of $222.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

