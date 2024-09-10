Balentine LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Balentine LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,914 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. DDFG Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 109,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.