Balentine LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Balentine LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $19,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

MUB stock opened at $108.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.56 and a 200 day moving average of $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

