Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20 on October 11th

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bakkavor Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LON BAKK opened at GBX 159.23 ($2.08) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 152.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 131.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £920.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,788.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. Bakkavor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 163.50 ($2.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAKK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, fresh cut salads, burritos, food-to-go products, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

