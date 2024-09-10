Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.16. 393,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,864,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Azul in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Azul to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.23.

Get Azul alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Azul

Azul Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $897.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.97.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $800.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Azul by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 21,549 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 10.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 82,077 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Azul by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Azul by 310.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.