Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday. Approximately 209,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session's volume of 159,930 shares.The stock last traded at $5.26 and had previously closed at $5.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $971.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $494.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 176.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

