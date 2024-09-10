AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 977.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $3,115.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,064.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,003.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

