Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) to Buyback $0.00 in Shares

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Autohome Price Performance

ATHM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 400,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,069. Autohome has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $4.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autohome will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATHM. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autohome

About Autohome

(Get Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.